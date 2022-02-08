Super Bowl LVI is just days away with the Cincinnati Bengals battling the Los Angeles Rams in SoFi Stadium on February 13. And along with a flood of action on the Super Bowl odds comes a wave of prop bets on one of the more popular secondary Big Game markets: Super Bowl MVP odds.

As usual, the two quarterbacks top the Super Bowl MVP odds board, with Rams QB Matthew Stafford a +100 favorite followed by Bengals QB Joe Burrow at +225. Behind them is a long list of top talents for Cincinnati and Los Angeles and potential value in the Super Bowl MVP futures.

The most popular MVP bet is Los Angeles DE Aaron Donald. WynnBet sportsbooks are reporting 18.2% of MVP prop tickets written on the Rams premier pass rusher, which has drawn 24.4% of the total money wager on the Super Bowl LVI MVP market. Donald opened as big as +1,800 to win Most Valuable Player and can be found between +1,200 and +1,600 at mainstream operators.

Here’s a look at the current Super Bowl LVI MVP odds as we count down to kickoff on February 13.

Super Bowl 2022 MVP odds

Odds for the MVP of Super Bowl LVI hit the board on Tuesday, Jan. 11. Now, with the matchup between the Bengals and Rams set, quarterbacks Matthew Stafford (EVEN) and Joe Burrow (+225) are the front runners to win Most Valuable Player.

According to WynnBet sportsbooks, Rams defensive end Aaron Donald is the most popular Super Bowl MVP pick (+1,600), drawing 18% of bets and over 24% of the total handle wagered on the MVP market. He’s followed by Burrow (12% of bets/22% handle), Rams WR Cooper Kupp (11% bets/12% handle), Bengals RB Joe Mixon (2.5% bets/11% handle), and Rams linebacker and Super Bowl 50 MVP Von Miller (12% bets/6% handle).

How is the Super Bowl MVP decided?

The Super Bowl MVP is decided after the conclusion of the game by a panel of 16 NFL journalists (writers and broadcasters) as well as a fan vote (online and mobile), which was added in 2001.

The panel makes up 80% of the voting while the fan vote makes up the remaining 20%. The player voted as having the most significant impact on their team’s success will be honored as the Most Valuable Player of the Super Bowl.

How to read Super Bowl MVP odds

When learning how to bet on the Super Bowl, bettors must first understand how the odds display and how to read them. The Super Bowl MVP odds are displayed in a list format with corresponding odds for each player considered an MVP candidate. The odds will reflect the implied probability of that player winning MVP.

Some sportsbooks will have a very long and detailed list with plenty of players available. Other books will list just the skill positions and key defensive contributors while adding a “field” or “other” option which includes any player not officially listed.

Most sportsbooks in North America will list Super Bowl MVP odds in American format:

