JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reversed course on some masking guidelines, recommending that even vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where the coronavirus is surging.

Some Mississippians said they do not have a problem putting their masks on because they never stopped wearing them. They said they plan to continue following COVID-19 guidelines, including social distancing. For others, they said wearing masks indoors will be situational.