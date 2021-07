JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - According to researchers at the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson, some people infected with SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19) experience few symptoms. However, others develop the disease that leads to hospitalization, mechanical ventilation, or even death.

Researchers are working to determine which patients may be more at-risk before symptoms develop. They worked with a multi-institution team and published their findings online July 23 in the journal Cell. The paper shows how the response of different nasal cells to the early stages of infection may predict the progression of COVID-19.