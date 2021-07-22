High School Football Team Preview: Leake Academy

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV)- According to Captian Josh Frazier, with the Clinton Police Department (CPD), 45-year-old Jerry McAlister was arrested on Fleetwood Driver around 9:30 p.m. after shooting at a Clinton Police Officer while he was trying to conduct a routine traffic stop.

Captian Frazier said it started on I-20 East in Clinton. He said McAlister refused to stop and led Police on a chase while firing several times at the officer.