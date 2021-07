MID WEEK: Rain chances decrease for today & Thursday, with only a rogue storm possible. Most places will stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds and more seasonal summer-time temperatures. Highs reach the lower 90s, feeling like the upper 90s for the second half of the week. The chance of rain today is 20%. That will increase to 30% Thursday and Friday.

LATE WEEK & WEEKEND: The wet pattern doesn't pause for long, as an upper level low pressure remains over the Mississippi Valley. That lift will trigger pop up showers and storms from the plentiful Gulf moisture each afternoon through the weekend. Rain chances will be around 50% to 60% with high temperatures around 90 degrees.