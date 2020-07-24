Hill, Costello named to Maxwell Award Watch List

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi State preseason All-American senior running back Kylin Hill and graduate transfer senior quarterback K.J. Costello were named to the 2020 Maxwell Award Watch List on Friday.
The honor is presented annually to the most outstanding player in college football.
MSU is one of four SEC schools with multiple student-athletes on the list, joining Alabama, LSU and Auburn.
