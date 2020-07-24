Coronavirus Information

School Reopening Plans

COVID-19 in Mississippi

MSDH logo_27829

COVID-19 Cases in U.S.

Businesses that Require Face Masks

Hill, Costello named to Maxwell Award Watch List

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi State preseason All-American senior running back Kylin Hill and graduate transfer senior quarterback K.J. Costello were named to the 2020 Maxwell Award Watch List on Friday.

The honor is presented annually to the most outstanding player in college football.

MSU is one of four SEC schools with multiple student-athletes on the list, joining Alabama, LSU and Auburn.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories