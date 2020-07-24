Hill, Costello named to Maxwell Award Watch List

With the SWAC moving fall sports to the spring, two-sport athletes especially will have to make adjustments. Almost every member of the Alcorn State men and women’s track and field team also run cross country. Cross country and track & field head coach Jimmy Joseph has already started strategizing how to combine both sports in the same season.

“We have a few of them that we might try just to get them some conditioning to run the long hurdle race like the 400 hurdles so they can have that base, but it’s challenging for both of them because you don’t know what your work out is going to be."