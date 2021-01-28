Hinds CC Athletic Director Murphy announces retirement

RAYMOND, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds Community College Athletic Director Gene Murphy has announced his retirement, effective February 28, 2021.

“Coach Murphy has been an integral part of the Hinds Community College family and had a far-reaching influence on athletes that is immeasurable,” said Hinds Community College President Dr. Stephen Vacik.

Murphy has been athletic director since July 1997 and served two stints as head football coach, the first time from 1987 to 2003 and the second time from 2009 to August 2017.

In fall 2017, the field at Joe Renfroe Stadium on the Raymond Campus was named Gene Murphy Field in his honor.

“Coach Murphy was an outstanding football coach as is evidenced by his record,” said Rick Trusty, president of the Hinds Community College Athletics Alumni Chapter. “He accomplished something truly outstanding as he coached teams to win the state championship four years in a row. This brought much recognition to the college, and we will benefit from the foundation that he laid for years to come.

“His Christian influence on the young men that played for him goes beyond the field of play. He helped them become successful men — not just football players,” Trusty said. “I have thoroughly enjoyed my association with him and wish him well. He certainly deserves to enjoy some time for himself.”

The college intends to conduct a comprehensive search for an athletic director.