Holmes County Central among many schools kicking off summer workouts Monday

VIDEO ABOVE: Inside look at the first day of summer workouts at Holmes County Central

LEXINGTON, Miss. (WJTV) — The sports world is slowly starting to creep back towards normalcy as schools like Holmes County Central kicked off summer workouts Monday.

“Man I tell you what when I saw them I just started smiling,” said head coach Marcus Rogers. “It’s been a while, I missed my guys. For some of us this is our sanctuary, man. Being out here on this field and smelling the grass. Having kids out here just sweating…this is what we do it for.”

This marks the first time teams have been able to work out together, since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down MHSAA activities back in March.

“The kids look like they’ve been working. And I knew that. We’ve got a special brand of kids down here in Holmes County, that bring their lunch box to school every day…they just come to work.”