Holmes standout Brandon Weatherspoon looks to continue family legacy

GOODMAN, Miss. (WJTV) — Brandon Weatherspoon was unstoppable in his season debut with Holmes: 27 points, 6 three’s and a rim rocking alley-oop jam at Northeast.

“All I can say is if Brandon didn’t show up against Northeast last week on the road we would’ve gotten blown out,” Holmes head men’s basketball coach Jason Flanigan said.

The Canton native is getting attention from several D-1 schools.

“I’ve been in touch with Mississippi State,” Weatherspoon said. “East Carolina, New Mexico State, Tennessee Tech, LA Tech…”

“Coaches call me all the time about him,” Flanigan said. “I just tell them the truth. He’s a guy that can help your program and lead your program to the NCAA Tournament.”

Jason Flanigan knows a special player when he sees one, because he was one himself. Flanigan was a member of the winningest senior class in Ole Miss history. He’s developed 25 D-1 players at Holmes, and says Brandon has what it takes to be the 26th.

“He’s a talented kid. He’s probably one of the most talented kids we’ve had here.”

Weatherspoon once went viral in high school when he shattered the backboard with a thunderous dunk. Can you believe he’s gotten stronger since then?

“When I got here from day one they put me in the weight room and stayed on me hard…they made sure I got better each and every day,” Weatherspoon said.

“We try to run our program like a division one program. You’re going to have a study hall. You’re going to go to class every day. If you’re late you’re going to get punished. When you step foot on that other university or four year college you’re definitely ready.”

Flanigan also says Brandon has grown as a leader.

“He put in the group chat – he said ‘you need to clean your locker’. So, all the guys before I came in the locker room – the lockers were clean. He’s stepping up big time for us with his leadership. Not just on the court but off the court.”

“Basketball is not always good,” Weatherspoon said. “There’s going to be a bump in the road. You’ve just got to keep pushing. If this is the game you really love you’ve got to keep doing what you’re doing each and every day.”

And of course the love for basketball runs in the family. Older brothers Quinndary and Nick were stars at Mississippi State. Now it’s Brandon’s turn to continue the legacy.

“There’s a lot of weight on my shoulders to go D-1. That’s why I go hard every day in practice. Because I know if I don’t carry out this legacy many people will be like ‘well he wasn’t good at such and such or this and that’. I just want to be me, and carry out the legacy as good as I can.”