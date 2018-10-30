Hopson takes the blame for USM's losses

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV) - Southern Miss fell to Charlotte on Saturday 20-17, dropping to 3-4 on the year and 2-2 in conference play.

The Golden Eagles trailed the entire game, and still lost despite a late rally.

USM accounted for twice as many yards as the 49ers with 426, but three turnovers would haunt the Golden Eagles.

Head coach Jay Hopson took full responsibility for the team's performance, and says not being able to execute the little things are the difference between being 3-4 and 5-2.

"All mistakes, I'll take it all," Hopson said. "You know, I really do. I mean I'm the football coach, I'm head football coach. We've got to limit those mistakes and that's something that we've got to do if we want to be successful. I'll still say this; we're a good football team. I mean we're five points from being 5-2 and we're 18 points from being 6-1. But guess what? We're 3-4. And that's the reality of where we're at."

Up next for Southern Miss is a home match-up with Conference USA rival, Marshall. The Golden Eagles have won two straight games against the Thundering Herd and lead the all-time series 7-6.

