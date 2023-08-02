HS Football Preview #49: Laurel
The Golden Tornadoes made the playoffs for the 14th season in a row after going 6-6 last season, but it was the first time in a decade they lost in the first round.
Laurel says it knows how to overcome adversity.
by: David Edelstein
Posted:
Updated:
HS Football Preview #49: Laurel
The Golden Tornadoes made the playoffs for the 14th season in a row after going 6-6 last season, but it was the first time in a decade they lost in the first round.
Laurel says it knows how to overcome adversity.
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>