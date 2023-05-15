Northwest Rankin softball won the MHSAA 6A South State Championship Sunday to advance to the State Championship for the first time since 2009.

The Cougars scored three unearned runs in the first inning against Brandon and added an earned run in the fourth off three straight hits. Brandon scored its only run in the sixth inning.

The Cougars say last year ended with hugs of sadness after losing at this point to eventual state champion Petal but that Sunday’s hugs were hugs of joy.

Head Coach Mike Armstrong says this is the best team he’s ever coached, but his challenge to the Cougars was to prove him right.

Miss 6A Softball, Jolie Hays, pitched her second-consecutive complete game, allowing just one earned run, three hits and striking out five.

Abby Rogers pitched her second-consecutive complete game, allowing just one earned run.

Sports reporter David Edelstein shares game highlights and postgame interviews in the video above.