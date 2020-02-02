Hunter Renfroe, Jake Mangum hold baseball camp in Madison

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) — Over at the Madison Yankees baseball complex, Mississippi State legends Hunter Renfroe and Jake Mangum held a youth baseball camp.

And, of course with young kids comes some inquisitive minds. So, Renfroe and Mangum were asked about some of the craziest things they get asked by campers.

“I think today was like what was the funniest thing that ever happened in college and in professional baseball,” Renfroe said. “And that was kind of funny for the kids to learn a little bit more about us off the field.’

“I tend to get a whole lot of food questions,” said Mangum. “Like what’s your favorite such and such type of food. I’m like, we’re trying to learn some baseball right now.”

