Parklane Academy 7th grader Carlyle Carruth has been promoted to the girls varsity basketball team.

She plays 48 minutes a night now–that’s a game and a half–as the MAIS rules allow her to play two quarters of JV and all four of varsity in a single day.

It’s reasonable she would be tired after that. But Carruth might feel tired for another reason: she has recently been diagnosed with type 1 diabetes.

Carruth says the disease will not hold her back.

Sports Zone 12’s David Edelstein shares Carruth’s story and the surprising connections she has found with her coach and her mom.