‘I will’ is Millsaps’ motto this season

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Last season the Millsaps Majors played 500 ball, but only won three games in conference play.

Head coach Aaron Pelch will be relying on key returners on offense as they prepare for the Riverside Rumble against Belhaven Sept. 5.

Pelch said the Majors are entering this year with a new motto — I will.

“What we’re trying to do, we’re really trying to look at the culture of our program and make sure we’re living up to our core values and all the things that we talk about on daily basis,” Pelch said. “So, typically we’re going to ask the kids every day what is your I will goal for the day. And make sure we’re holding each other accountable, so everybody can hear that and your teammates can hold you accountable and your coaches can hold you accountable for the things that you say.”