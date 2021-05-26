Healthy recipes for Indy 500-watching fuel

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies are expected for much of today. Temperatures quickly warm up into the middle 80s by lunchtime. Then for this afternoon, a few spotty downpours or storms may be possible. The highest rain chance is going to be about 40% to the northwest, from Vicksburg to Yazoo City. Spots that do see a little rain today will likely get cooled off, dropping into the 70s.

LATE WEEK: We clear out for the evening and tomorrow should be mostly sunny and hot, with highs near 90 degrees. Then on Friday we have another disturbance bringing in a broken line of showers and storms.