LIVE UPDATES | 105th Running of the Indianapolis 500

105th Running of the Indianapolis 500

Indy 500

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – MAY 28: Scott Dixon of New Zealand, driver of the #9 PNC Bank Grow Up Great Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, leads a pack of cars during Carb Day for the 105th Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on May 28, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The 105th Running of the Indianapolis 500 is here!

The crowd size is limited to about 135,000 fans because of the pandemic.

Follow along with updates for pre-race activities and the race with our live blog below.

11:15 a.m.

We talked to A.J. Foyt and Tony Stewart during our pre-race show!

11:20 a.m.

Here’s a look at the upcoming pre-race schedule:

  • 11:25 a.m.: Military Appreciation Lap
  • 11:32 a.m.: Red Bull Aces Race Begins
  • 11:49 a.m.: Indianapolis 500 Driver Introductions
  • 12:08 p.m.: Military March
  • 12:12 p.m.: “America the Beautiful” – Victory Podium
  • 12:15 p.m.: Military Address – U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. David Krumm, Victory Podium
  • 12:18 p.m.: Presentation of Colors – Trackside Stage
  • 12:19 p.m.: Invocation – Archbishop Charles Thompson, Archdiocese of Indianapolis
  • 12:20 p.m.: Rifle Volley – Victory Podium
  • 12:21 p.m.: “Taps”
  • 12:22 p.m.: “God Bless America” – U.S. Navy veteran and gospel music performer Generald Wilson
  • 12:26 p.m.: National Anthem – Jimmie Allen
  • 12:27 p.m.: First Flyover – U.S. Air Force F-16 fighter jets from the 187th Fighter Wing
  • 12:29 p.m.: “Drivers, To Your Cars” – Dude Perfect Cast
  • 12:36 p.m.: “Back Home Again in Indiana” – Jim Cornelison
  • 12:37 p.m.: Second Flyover – U.S. Air Force F-16 fighter jets from the 187th Fighter Wing
  • 12:38 p.m.: Command to Start Engines – IMS Chairman Roger Penske, Victory Podium
  • 12:45 p.m.: 105th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge

11:23 a.m.

