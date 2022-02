RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – A volleyball facility is under construction off of Lake Harbour Drive in Ridgeland. The Madison County Journal reported the owners of the eight-court facility hope to open in mid-March.

Brian Hazelwood, co-owner and club director of Infinity Volleyball, said, “Right now we are only a couple of weeks behind our original goal of March 1 but we are excited.”

The new building is located on Harbour Pointe Crossing.