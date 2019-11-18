Injuries haunt both MSU and No. 5 Alabama in Saturday’s match up

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) — Injuries, injuries, and you guessed it, more injuries. That was the story of the day in Starkville, for both Alabama and Mississippi State as the Bulldogs fell to the Crimson Tide, 38-7.

What anyone really cared about in the aftermath of this game was the status of Alabama’s star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who dislocated his hip at the end of the first half.

“You hate it for any kid to get hurt,” said MSU head coach Joe Moorhead. “You know, and he’s such a great player and a great representative of College Football. They’re having a very good year and you just…you know, you don’t want it to happen. You kind of feel for him and you know i’m sure he’ll be able to bounce back quickly.”

Tagovailoa wasn’t the only injury in this game, Alabama’s Raekwon Davis was carted off the field as well.

Same with Mississippi State’s C.J. Morgan, who is done for the year with a lower body injury.

Outside of these injuries, the story of the day was the Alabama offense, which tore the bulldogs to shreds for 35 first half points.

“It’s a choose your poison deal,” Moorhead said. “If you’re going to sell out to stop the run, as you saw, we single covered and they were able to win some of those 1 on 1 match ups protecting and delivering the ball. If you’re going to fall back and play coverage and play split safeties, and they’ve got numbers in the box, and they’re going to hand it off and try to roll you off the ball with that offensive line so it’s got to be a mix.”

“I mean they’ve got the Biletnikoff winner in Jerry Jeudy last year and I mean, Tua was a Heisman contender this year and last year,” said senior linebacker Erroll Thompson. “So, I mean, Najee Harris is a great back. So probably one of the best I’ve seen. And just, you know, they put their players in great position to make plays as well.”

Now, the Bulldogs sit at 4-6 now so they are two wins away from becoming bowl eligible and they’ll have a good chance to get that fifth win next week when they take on Abilene Christian at 6:30 in Starkville. And then after that, a chance at bowl eligibility when they take on Ole Miss in the Egg Bowl.