Injury Report: John Rhys Plumlee to undergo minor knee procedure

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) — Ole Miss couldn’t have had a better time to have a bye week, as the Rebels picked up a lot of injuries against Texas A&M.

According to head coach Matt Luke, Jerrion Ealy is undergoing concussion protocol. Scottie Phillips went down with a knee injury, Luke said his MRI was negative. Elijah Moore suffered a minor groin injury.

And, John Rhys Plumlee has to have a minor procedure on his knee and will not practice this week, but Luke said they expect him to be available next week.

Here’s Luke on continuing to play both Plumlee and Matt Corral.

“I think that is what the open date is for – for us to evaluate and figure out what is the best way for us to win,” Luke says. “Obviously, we spend a lot of time to prepare and put ourselves in the best situation, and when things don’t go the way you want them to, it makes you look at them even more. I felt really comfortable with it at Missouri. It felt like everything was clicking, and we just missed some throws. We have to go back and look at it. Was it technique? Was it them coming in and out? What exactly was it? And then try and go fix it. And obviously, with John Rhys (Plumlee) out this week in practice, Matt (Corral) will get all of the QB one reps.”