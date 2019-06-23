Inside Gaffa FC: A melting pot of international soccer talent in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - Gaffa FC is a semipro soccer league in the Jackson metro area.

This week Samaria Terry got an inside look into how the club's multiple nationalities has brought the organization closer and their journey to another league title.

"It originally started with a bunch of the international coaches, who all coach in the local area," said team captain Tom Crosgrave. "We were together, we used to all play indoor together and play local friendlies, was an amateur team, then Brian (Strong) approached us and mentioned that we should enter a league if we can and be a little more competitive. And, that's when we found the GCPL, and we entered in 2017 and ended up winning the championship the first season. It's just took off since then."

And, since then Gaffa FC has been a melting pot of different cultures to be successful on the soccer field.

"We have guys from England, Ireland, I'm from Africa, we have other guys from Jamaica I think on the team, so it's good to have different nationalities because we all help each other," said Ousmane Coulibaly, who was named head coach of Gaffa FC in May. "And we know that soccer brings people together and it's a universal language. Everybody knows what to do, we don't even have to speak the same language, even though we all speak English. We still understand how the game goes and how to play soccer and that brings us together."

"When we step out on the soccer field, it's quite easy to mingle and we have a lot of youngsters from the local area involved and on the squad as well, that have come through our system at Mississippi Rush or the local soccer clubs," Crosgrave said. "It allows us to keep the same system and focus it in the right direction."

Not only is Gaffa FC filled with many nationalities, the team consists of coaches.

"I'm personally a full time soccer coach, so throughout the season I'm coaching, so during the summer time whenever we're playing once a week on a Saturday, it allows all the international coaches to get together and play and it's a great experience because we actually get to play instead of coaching," said Crosgrave.

Coulibaly has been coaching soccer since 2002, now he's coaching coaches.

"Soccer is soccer, so they understand their positions and I understand that I'm the coach," Coulibaly said. "So, coaching them, they listen. Of course, I tell them I'm not here to teach you guys anything new."

"Being that a lot of the team are coaches, we've all been coaching still slightly in the summer time, so getting the full squad has been quite tough," Crosgrave said. "It's been a great opportunity for the younger players, but we haven't had a full squad. Hopefully, this Saturday is the first time can get everybody together on the full strength side."