Annandale Golf Club is this year’s host for the Mississippi Men's State Amateur where the best amateur golfers in the state will compete in a four-day, 72-hole individual stroke play format. The golf course will see talent from several Dvision 1 college players including Mississippi State’s Griffin Agent and Ben Nelson.

"It feels good to play in a tournament and to be out here at Annandale where the course is great,” said Agent. “The greens are fast and firm. That was kind of one of my struggles today just having holes where you really have to watch where you miss it because the greens are so firm that it’s hard to get up and down and you can really put yourself in some tough spots."