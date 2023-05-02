J.P. Robertson struck out 14 betters for Germantown in a 5-0 Mavericks win in Round 2 of the MHSAA state tournament.
J.P. Robertson Strikes Out 14 in Germantown Shutout in Round 2
by: David Edelstein
