JA alum and Alabama senior Wilson Furr shot 62 to become the U.S. Am stroke play medalist

Alabama senior and Jackson Academy alum Wilson Furr made a big name for himself at the U.S. Amateur a couple weeks ago. He became the stroke play medalist after shooting a nine under par 62 in round two of stroke play. In 120 years of the championship, only one score has been lower than that. Even three-time U.S. Amateur champion Tiger Woods never went that low.

“I got off to a really good start that round and it’s kind of been one of my skills my whole life was when I started getting low I’m pretty good at keeping it going,” said Furr. “So once I got to three under through seven and I had two easy holes coming up I was like, “Alright I’m going to birdie these two holes,’ and once I did that it kind of felt like okay if I can just pick the back nine apart it could be a really good one today and lucky enough that’s what I did.”

Furr credits all his summer wedge work for being the key to his success at Bandon Dunes golf resort that week.

“My wedges have always been a real issue,” said Furr. “The back half of the quarantine I really kind of locked down on those and figured out something that was going wrong and got an understanding of what I was doing. I started putting in some good work with wedges and I usually drive the ball really well so I give myself a lot of wedges but this week when I had all these wedges I just felt like I was confident like, ‘Okay we’re going to hit this thing inside ten feet and we’re going to get a birdie putt,’ so honestly that was the biggest difference maker for me all week really.”

While the Jackson Academy alum lost in his second round of matchplay to Vanderbilt senior Harrison Ott, his dad who caddied for him said it well. There were no mistakes made.

“It was super cool to have my dad out there. You know he doesn’t get to come to too many tournaments. He’s usually working. So to have him out there that was super cool. When I lost in match play he looked at me after the round and he was like, ‘You know I know it sucks that we lost but how many bad decisions did we make today?’ and I was like, ’None,’ and he was like ‘Okay then we did a good job.’”