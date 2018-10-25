JA alum Furr looking forward to first PGA Tour event Video

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - Jackson Academy alum and Alabama sophomore Wilson Furr earned his spot in this week's tournament by winning the state amateur tournament over the summer.

Furr won that event by 11 shots and was part of a big year for him. The Alabama golf team made it to the finals of the NCAA Tournament this year as well.

He says the chance to play this week adds to the big things he's experienced so far in college.

"It's the coolest thing ever for me. I've been out here watching the tournament since it came here, and that was at Annandale. I've just always been the kid on the outside of the ropes. to be inside the ropes is awesome," Furr said. "I'll be nervous, for sure. But I don't see it as a bad thing. Quite the opposite. It means I'm doing something cool. I'm not too worried about the nerves affecting the golf, I'm just gonna try to go play good golf. I don't know what that is, but we're gonna find out."

Furr tees off on hole 10 at 1:35 P.M. Thursday.