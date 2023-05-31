If you want to talk about goals, look at Erin Hederman.

The Mississippi College senior forward has them on & off the field. That’s why the Gulf South Conference named her a Top Ten–1 of 10 student-athletes to earn the prestigious honor.

Sports Zone’s David Edelstein tells us why the Choctaws say she stands out.

Erin Hederman says she plans to return to Mississippi College to play her 5th (COVID) year of eligibility.

Then, she says she will graduate in December and pursue a career in physical therapy so she can help other athletes like she has been supported over the years