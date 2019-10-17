Jackson Academy completes historic season with state championship

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson Academy (43-3) finished off the winningest season in program history with an MAIS state championship over the weekend.

The Raiders defeated Hartfield Academy in the championship game, 25-20, 25-14, 25-16.

Several milestones were reached during the historic season. Head coach Melissa Denson won her 100th game. Junior Parker Bracken (LSU beach commit) picked up her 2,000th kill, and 1000th dig. Fellow junior Natalie DeRusso recorded her 3,000th assist.

Jackson Academy finishes the season ranked as one of the top 100 teams in the nation by prepvolleyball.com