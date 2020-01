JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson Academy junior Parker Bracken was named the Gatorade Mississippi Volleyball Player of the Year.

Bracken is the second athlete (Conley Chinn) in school history to win the prestigious award.

The 5-foot-10 outside hitter led the Lady Raiders to a 43-3 record and the MAIS state championship. Bracken had 648 kills, 517 digs, 120 aces, and 37 blocks. The LSU beach volleyball commit also maintained a 3.78 GPA.

