VIDEO ABOVE: Dante Brown tells us what it was like to be crowned SEC champion in his first year with Auburn.

Former Forest Hill Patriot and William Carey Crusader Dante Brown was the fastest man in Fayetteville Saturday, as the Auburn junior won gold in the 60M at the SEC indoor championships. Brown clocked in at 6.66, beating out teammate Christopher Grant who won silver. It’s the first time since 1977 Auburn had the top two finishers in the event.