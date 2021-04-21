Jackson native Jaemyn Brakefield transfers to Ole Miss

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) — Former MRA patriot Jaemyn Brakefield is coming home to Mississippi.
The former No. 29 overall recruit (ESPN 2020 rankings) is transferring to Ole Miss after one season at Duke.
“Jaemyn has been a top priority for us since our arrival in Oxford three years ago,” head coach Kermit Davis said. “We love his size, versatility, athleticism and skill set as a player. Jaemyn can stretch the floor from there as well, and he is an excellent playmaker for a 6-foot-9, 220-pound athlete. His high character also makes him an outstanding teammate.”
Brakefield played in 22 of Duke’s 24 games as a freshman last season.