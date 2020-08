BANDON, Ore. (WJTV) — Jackson native Wilson Furr is one step closer to the U.S. Amateur Championship at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort.

The former Jackson Academy Raider defeated Aaron Du (6 and 4) in the first round of match play Wednesday night. Furr will now face Harrison Ott in the round of 32 Thursday morning.

Furr captured medalist honors on Tuesday in the stroke play portion of competition, shooting a 9-under 62. It’s the second lowest score in the 120-year history of the event.