JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - Protesters from multiple organizations rallied outside of the Mississippi state capitol calling for the governor to call a special session.

This comes after the Supreme Court overturned Initiative 65 vote for medical marijuana in spite of 74 percent of Mississippians voting 'yes.' Protesters also stated the changing of the flag was done unlawfully. They want to see more public involvement in the decision of which flag represents the state.