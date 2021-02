LORMAN, Miss. (WJTV) - Alcorn State University announced it will opt-out of the 2021 spring football season due to concerns related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“Due to concerns and uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic and the upcoming spring football season, we have determined opting out is our best course of action,” said Athletic Director Derek Horne. “This is indeed a difficult decision, and I’m especially mindful this will be disappointing news to our student-athletes, along with our dedicated fans and supporters.