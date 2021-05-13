Jackson Prep defeats MRA to win 4th straight State Championship

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Prep baseball team defeated Madison-Ridgeland Academy Thursday night 5-1 to claim the program’s fourth straight state championship. Jackson Prep swept the best-of-three championship series in two games at its home field.

Jackson Prep had a 2-1 lead before Mississippi State signee Jeffrey Ince hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Ince is one of two 2021 Clarion Ledger Baseball Dandy Dozens on the Prep roster along with Riley Maddox, who pitched a complete game one-hitter in the first game of the series Wednesday.