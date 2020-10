JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - 2020 has seen many changes, including a big one for Jackson State University (JSU). Leaders hired NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders as its next head football coach.

"At JSU, we do expect wins. We do expect him to win. We expect him to hit the ground running, and we anticipate that we know there are going to be some bumps in the road with any new administration, but we really expect success from this move," said Thomas Hudson, acting JSU president.