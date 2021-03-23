Jackson Prep names new head varsity football coach

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, Jackson Prep announced Tyler Turner will be the school’s next head varsity football coach.

“I am extremely honored to be the new Head Football Coach at Jackson Prep. I would like to thank Mr. Coco, Mr. Crosby, and the search committee for entrusting me with the responsibility of building on the rich tradition of Prep football. My family and I are excited to become a part of the Prep Family, and we look forward to our future at Prep. I cannot wait to meet my players and coaching staff, and I hope they are as eager to get to work as I am. Go Prep!” said Turner.

Prep Athletic Director Will Crosby said, “We are thrilled to have Tyler as our next Head Football Coach. Our search committee interviewed an impressive field of applicants, and Tyler distinguished himself as the right person for this job. His coaching success shows that he will be ready to continue the winning tradition established by the legendary Prep coaches who have come before him. I am excited about this new era of Prep football.”

Most recently, Turner was the Head Football Coach at Goodpasture Christian School in Madison, Tennessee. His team went 9-3 in 2020, appearing in the program’s first state semi-final game in ten years and recording the school’s first winning season since joining Tennessee’s Private School Division.

He will begin his tenure as Head Varsity Football Coach officially on April 1 and will participate in spring football practice in May.