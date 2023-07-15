Kansas City Chiefs running back Jerrion Ealy held his first youth football camp on Saturday in Sebastopol.
The Jackson Prep and Ole Miss grad says he wanted to return home to make a big difference in his small hometown.
by: David Edelstein
Posted:
Updated:
