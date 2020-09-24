Jackson Prep Soccer Head Coach Jon Duncan Captures 700th Win

After 21 years of coaching at Jackson Prep, head soccer coach Jon Duncan recently captured his 700th win. It was a special moment for him being a state championship soccer alum of the school as well as having two daughters on the soccer team.

“Jackson Prep is a special place to me,” said Duncan. “It’s been a part of my life for so long. I graduated here in ’95 and then coming back to work here in 2000. It took place on senior night and people asked me after the game, “Why didn’t you tell anybody,’ and I didn’t because I wanted it to be about the seniors.”

Leaving a mark on his players’ high school experience is what keeps Coach Duncan coming back every year.

“I love when the season is over and you know three or four years down the road you see the players and they go, ‘I really miss Prep soccer and I miss the atmosphere.’ That relationship and knowing that you left a mark on them while they’re here is what is special.”

A couple of Coach Duncan’s most memorable moments have been coaching the boys team to its 10th state championship in a row last year and winning a state championship with his daughter last year.

“I got to experience that father daughter and coach daughter relationshiop and it’s kind of special that my dad coached me here and won a state championship when I was on the team too so that’s kind of cool that it kind of recycled itself.”