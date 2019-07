FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) — Between traveling with his baseball team, and waking up early for football workouts, it’s been wall to wall ball for Riley Maddox this summer.

The Jackson Prep standout also recently made a big decision – he’ll be taking his talents to Ole Miss.

Maddox (P/3B) is one of the nation’s top ranked players in the class of 2021. In the video above – Riley discusses his commitment to Ole Miss with WJTV-12’s Noah Newman!