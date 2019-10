JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson State is coming off a 33-25 loss to Kentucky State in the Circle City Classic.

Derrick ponder went 26 of 46 for 279 yards and three touchdowns. The Tigers had 381 yards of total offense, just 7 less than the Thorobreds. But, it just didn’t translate on the scoreboard.

Offensive Coordinator Ron Dickerson Jr. addressed the media Monday on the Tigers offense in loss to KSU and their upcoming home SWAC match up against Grambling State. Watch the clip above.