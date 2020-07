Alcorn State Athletic Director Derek Horne agrees with the Southwestern Athletic Conference’s decision to move fall sports to the spring. He hopes his staff can come together to find an easy transition to avoid conflictions with other sports.

“We’ll look at the schedule and where we can accomodate. Men’s and women’s basketball is big for us in our conference as well as other sports but we’re going to try to find a window in there where we can incorporate this opportunity where we can make it as seamless as possible."