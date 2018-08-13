Jackson State athletic director Ashley Robinson joins The Sports Zone
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - Just over a month into his job at Jackson State, Ashley Robinson discusses some of his big-picture plans for JSU as well as how he will handle evaluating coaches.
Click the video above to watch the interview.
