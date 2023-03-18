On a chilly night in Jackson, Jackson State baseball played its first SWAC game of the year.
JSU had a tie game, 8-8, against Alabama A&M in the seventh inning but gave up five runs to fall behind and ultimately drop the conference opener, 13-9.
by: David Edelstein
Posted:
Updated:
