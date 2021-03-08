Jackson State basketball poised for big week at SWAC Tournament

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Unfinished business is a big theme for both Jackson State basketball programs at the SWAC Tournament this week in Birmingham. Both were poised to punch NCAA tickets last year before COVID-19 shut the sports world down. Fast forward – one year later both are once again in great position to achieve their NCAA Tournament dreams. The women’s team captured the regular season title, and will face Mississippi Valley State in the first round. The men’s team earned a share of the SWAC regular season crown, and will take on UAPB in the first round. Hear from both head coaches, Wayne Brent and Tomekia Reed in the video above!