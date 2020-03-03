Jackson State clinches regular season SWAC title

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Jackson State women’s basketball team celebrated senior night with a SWAC regular season clinching victory over Arkansas Pine Bluff, 68-47.

It’s the program’s first regular season conference championship since 2007.

Junior Ameshya Williams led the way with a career high 24 points. Williams also grabbed 12 boards to secure her 12th double-double of the season.

Jackson State (17-9, 15-1) returns to action Thursday at Alabama State, and concludes the regular season Saturday at Alabama A&M.