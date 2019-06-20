Sports

Jackson State coaches host men's basketball summer camp

By:

Posted: Jun 20, 2019 06:38 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 06:51 PM CDT

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) -- The Lee Williams Athletic and Assembly Center was packed with kids of all ages (6-18) for the Jackson State Men's basketball camp.

Head coach Wayne Brent and his staff put the campers throughout a combination of drills, teaching them the fundamentals of the game and allowing them to compete at an intense level.

Click the video above to hear from coach Brent, and some of the campers! 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Meet the Team
Meet the Team

Meet the Team

Bios /

Trending Stories

Latest News - Local

Video Center