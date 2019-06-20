Jackson State coaches host men's basketball summer camp
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) -- The Lee Williams Athletic and Assembly Center was packed with kids of all ages (6-18) for the Jackson State Men's basketball camp.
Head coach Wayne Brent and his staff put the campers throughout a combination of drills, teaching them the fundamentals of the game and allowing them to compete at an intense level.
Click the video above to hear from coach Brent, and some of the campers!
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Previous
Zion Williamson officially drafted #1...
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Next
US defeats rival Sweden 2-0, finishes