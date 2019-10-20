Jackson State comes from behind to edge MSVU 31-28 in overtime thriller

ITTA BENA, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson State trailed by as much as 21 points Saturday against Mississippi Valley.

Adrian Salazar would kick the game-winning field goal in overtime after a late Tigers rally to win 31-28. Jackson State picks up its first conference win of the season.

Freshman running back Kymani Clarke was explosive rushing for 171 yards and one touchdown. Derrick Ponder entered the game in the 2nd quarter and threw for 194 yards, 2 touchdowns, and 2 interceptions.

Valley quarterback Dejerric Bryant went 14-of-27 for 190 yards, 3 touchdowns and another rushing score.

Jackson State returns to action Thursday traveling to Prairie View A&M.

Mississippi Valley hosts Texas Southern October 26.