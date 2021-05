NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) - In Natchez, a friend of mine believes he's solved the insect problem. It's a by-product of the particular type of plants he has in his flower garden. Insects don't eat his plants, because his plants eat the insects.

"Well, you know, in comic books back years ago, I haven’t seen a comic book in years, you turn pages and they’d have all these novelties. But there was always, ‘The plant that eats meat.’ The Venus flytrap, and I would order one and ‘course it would always die. To successfully grow them, you have to understand what they need," said Burnley Cook.