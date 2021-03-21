SAN ANTONIO, Texas (via Jackson State sports information) — No. 15-seed Jackson State dropped a 101-52 decision to No. 2 Baylor in the opening round of the 2020-21 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.
The Lady Tigers (18-6) conclude their season with a SWAC regular-season championship and a SWAC tournament championship. JSU defeated Alabama State to clinch the regular-season crown and also defeated the Lady Hornets in their back yard at the SWAC tournament in Birmingham.
Senior and All-American candidate Ameshya Williams recorded 14 points and 14 rebounds for her 17th double-double of the season which ranks first in the SWAC and fifth in the country.
Jackson native Keshuna Luckett added a team-high 15 points and SWAC Player of the Year Day Dayzsha Rogan dropped 10 points and recorded three steals.
Jariyah Covington added six points and Diamond Forrest scored five points and picked up five rebounds.
Jackson State falls to Baylor in first round of NCAA Tournament
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (via Jackson State sports information) — No. 15-seed Jackson State dropped a 101-52 decision to No. 2 Baylor in the opening round of the 2020-21 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.