Jackson State fans react to Deion Sanders hire

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State fans said the university’s new head football coach, Deion Sanders, will put JSU on the map, and they’re looking forward to an exciting football season.

Fans, alumni, donors, elected officials and students cheered on Sanders during his official welcome on Monday.

“A lot of people didn’t think he was going to come. They was like, ‘Oh, he’s not coming.’ But now that we put on this big show for him, ‘Oh, he’s coming for real.’ And they’re posting on Twitter. So it’s a big shocker to a lot of people,” said one freshman.

Fans believe Sanders has the power to turn the team around.

“Everybody needs to come out and support, alumni or not of Jackson State. Even if you haven’t gone to college, come here and support it and give money,” said one fan.

Sanders is the 21st football coach for JSU.

